Ragnarok 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $788.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $9,941.53 and approximately $788.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00069182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00094757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,159.40 or 0.99703552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.69 or 0.07037180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

