Ragnarok Hits Market Cap of $9,941.53 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $9,941.53 and $788.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00069182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00094757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,159.40 or 0.99703552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.69 or 0.07037180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

