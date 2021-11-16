Raina Moskowitz Sells 6,000 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Raina Moskowitz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $1,611,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ETSY traded up $14.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,988. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.60 and a 52 week high of $290.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.45.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.29.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

