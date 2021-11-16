Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 296,663 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Rambus worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 424,254 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Rambus by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,129,000 after acquiring an additional 406,632 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,474,000 after acquiring an additional 224,767 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

