Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.27

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 228981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

RANI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $385,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,337,000.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

