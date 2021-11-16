Rapidz Market Capitalization Tops $377,132.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $377,132.00 and $992.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00222465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010461 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.