RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $89,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $136,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,975 shares of company stock worth $91,244 and sold 164,356 shares worth $5,570,029. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

