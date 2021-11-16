Rate3 (RTE) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rate3 has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $406,580.57 and $178,438.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00048418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.00225717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010520 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

