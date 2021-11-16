Ravencoin Classic One Day Volume Tops $31,791.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $31,791.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,752.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,328.11 or 0.07124137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.43 or 0.00390811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.54 or 0.01003319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00084795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.81 or 0.00404606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.00267036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004869 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,073,425,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

