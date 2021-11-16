Raymond James Analysts Give Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) a C$12.50 Price Target

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) received a C$12.50 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.38.

Shares of TSE IVN traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,950. The company has a current ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.08. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$5.60 and a 12-month high of C$10.59. The firm has a market cap of C$12.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.80.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

