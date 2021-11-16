Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

NYSE:RTX opened at $89.35 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

