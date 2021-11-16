Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Down 0.6%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.07 and last traded at $48.16. Approximately 4,934,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,057,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 48.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.7% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

