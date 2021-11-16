Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Announces Dec 21 Dividend of $0.25

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) announced a dec 21 dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.246 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 170.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.8%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.41. 4,686,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.