Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON: BTA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2021 – BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/5/2021 – BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.33). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.63%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

