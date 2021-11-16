Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) in the last few weeks:

11/16/2021 – Live Oak Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

11/2/2021 – Live Oak Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

11/1/2021 – Live Oak Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Live Oak Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $78.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Live Oak Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $78.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Live Oak Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

10/7/2021 – Live Oak Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Live Oak Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

9/22/2021 – Live Oak Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Shares of LOB stock opened at $95.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average is $64.02. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Get Live Oak Bancshares Inc alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.22%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 20,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $1,875,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane Beth Glossman sold 7,500 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,919,873 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 401,141 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.