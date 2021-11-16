Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TFI International (TFII)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TFI International (NYSE: TFII):
- 11/16/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “
- 11/2/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$158.00 to C$161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “
- 10/5/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “
TFI International stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.69. The company had a trading volume of 237,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
