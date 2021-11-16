Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TFI International (TFII)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TFI International (NYSE: TFII):

11/16/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

11/2/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$158.00 to C$161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

10/5/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

TFI International stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.69. The company had a trading volume of 237,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

