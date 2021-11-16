Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AstraZeneca (AZN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca (LON: AZN):

11/15/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/15/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £105 ($137.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/12/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/12/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/12/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/12/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/10/2021 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from £100 ($130.65) to £110 ($143.72). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.18) price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/26/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.18) price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/18/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/15/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/13/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.18) price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/29/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £102 ($133.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/27/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/27/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/24/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/24/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/21/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/20/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a £105 ($137.18) price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/17/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,736 ($114.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The stock has a market cap of £135.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.09. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,803.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,453.09.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

