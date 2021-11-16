Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AutoCanada (ACQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AutoCanada (TSE: ACQ):

11/12/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$62.00 to C$67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$68.00 to C$61.50.

11/12/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

10/22/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00.

10/18/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$64.00 to C$60.00.

TSE:ACQ traded down C$0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.78. 219,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,489. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$45.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.70. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$22.49 and a 12-month high of C$59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$989.68 million and a P/E ratio of 8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

