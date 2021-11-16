Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wacker Chemie (WCH)

Wacker Chemie (ETR: WCH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/12/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €195.00 ($229.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/10/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €187.00 ($220.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €164.00 ($192.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/3/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €187.00 ($220.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/3/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €158.00 ($185.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/29/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/28/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €152.00 ($178.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/13/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €152.00 ($178.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/5/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/4/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/29/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €165.00 ($194.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/22/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €165.00 ($194.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/21/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €174.00 ($204.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/17/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €152.00 ($178.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of WCH stock traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €169.55 ($199.47). The company had a trading volume of 48,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie AG has a 12 month low of €88.04 ($103.58) and a 12 month high of €170.20 ($200.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €155.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €140.68. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

