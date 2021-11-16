Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Virgin Money UK (VMUK)

Virgin Money UK (LON: VMUK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2021 – Virgin Money UK was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/8/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.40). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.42). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/4/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 264 ($3.45) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 264 ($3.45) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/15/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

VMUK stock traded down GBX 1.03 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 174.47 ($2.28). The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,650. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 121.60 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 198.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

