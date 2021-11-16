Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Angion Biomedica (ANGN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ: ANGN) recently:

11/15/2021 – Angion Biomedica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Angion Biomedica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

11/9/2021 – Angion Biomedica had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Angion Biomedica had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $38.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Angion Biomedica had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Angion Biomedica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

10/13/2021 – Angion Biomedica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Shares of ANGN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 10,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,032. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Angion Biomedica by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

