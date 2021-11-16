Refinable Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Refinable has a total market cap of $13.91 million and approximately $859,709.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Refinable has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00066336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00069542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00092840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,355.38 or 1.00940834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.54 or 0.06922430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

