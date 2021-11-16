reflect.finance (RFI) Trading Down 18% This Week

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. reflect.finance has a market cap of $827,292.19 and $15,482.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0876 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00219747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010463 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance (CRYPTO:RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,445,285 coins. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

