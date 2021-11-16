Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.61

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 1374348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTPY. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

