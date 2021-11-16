Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) General Counsel Sells $230,230.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $230,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00.

RLAY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,936. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 27,843 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 731,517 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,609.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 42.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

