Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,977 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Relay Therapeutics worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 78,729 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $14,290,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,957,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 77,973 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,251 over the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

