Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to Issue $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.688 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by 38.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $14.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of RS opened at $165.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.15 and a 200 day moving average of $155.12. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 113.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

