Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RS. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 135.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 281.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 39,424 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.6% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

