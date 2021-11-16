Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,571 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 910,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

