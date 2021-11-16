Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 94,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Albany International worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist cut their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

