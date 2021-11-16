Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 129,741 Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Aptinyx worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 87.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 308.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 46,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a market cap of $156.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 39.56, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Aptinyx Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.73.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

