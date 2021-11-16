Render Token Trading Up 107.9% Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.31 or 0.00007327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 107.9% against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $717.03 million and $93.41 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,234,919 coins and its circulating supply is 166,433,964 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

