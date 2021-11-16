Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market capitalization of $196,141.09 and approximately $245,964.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00068922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00071173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00093844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,167.52 or 0.99973414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,240.34 or 0.07045679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 974,991,868 coins and its circulating supply is 359,536,182 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial

