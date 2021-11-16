Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTOKY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of RTOKY opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $43.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.