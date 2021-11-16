Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,845 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Repay worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Repay by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the first quarter worth $137,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Repay by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

