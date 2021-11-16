Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 16th (AAP, BOWFF, BRCN, CGEAF, CWBHF, CWSRF, CWYUF, DG, DOCRF, EQX)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 16th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $256.00 to $282.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.80. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$128.00 to C$125.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$30.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €108.00 ($127.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$3.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $59.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $18.00 to $28.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$13.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$11.50 to C$11.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$17.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$4.75. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.90 to C$2.10. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $225.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$22.00 to C$28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$5.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

