Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 16th (AAP, BOWFF, BRCN, CGEAF, CWBHF, CWSRF, CWYUF, DG, DOCRF, EQX)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 16th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $256.00 to $282.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts Inc alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN)

had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.80. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$128.00 to C$125.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$30.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €108.00 ($127.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$3.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $59.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $18.00 to $28.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$13.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$11.50 to C$11.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$17.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$4.75. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.90 to C$2.10. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $225.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$22.00 to C$28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$5.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.