Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Evotec (EVT)

11/12/2021 – Evotec was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/5/2021 – Evotec was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/28/2021 – Evotec was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/27/2021 – Evotec was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/22/2021 – Evotec was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shares of EVT opened at €42.35 ($49.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43. Evotec SE has a 12-month low of €24.43 ($28.74) and a 12-month high of €45.83 ($53.92). The business’s fifty day moving average is €42.13 and its 200 day moving average is €38.85.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

