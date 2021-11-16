ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $262.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.69. ResMed has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,758,433.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total value of $2,334,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,663,613 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

