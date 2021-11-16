Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.97

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 822972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 97.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 107,959 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 281,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.