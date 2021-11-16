Reviewing Purple Innovation (PRPL) and Its Rivals

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Purple Innovation to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Innovation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Innovation 3.30% 11.40% 2.74% Purple Innovation Competitors -13.73% 7.81% 2.25%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Purple Innovation and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Innovation 2 6 4 0 2.17 Purple Innovation Competitors 79 387 505 38 2.50

Purple Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $21.27, indicating a potential upside of 58.75%. As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 24.77%. Given Purple Innovation’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Purple Innovation is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Purple Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Purple Innovation has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purple Innovation’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Purple Innovation and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Innovation $648.47 million -$236.87 million 223.33 Purple Innovation Competitors $1.25 billion $38.98 million 13.62

Purple Innovation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Purple Innovation. Purple Innovation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Purple Innovation beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

