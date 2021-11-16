Reviewing TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) & Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

This table compares TC Bancshares and Brookline Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookline Bancorp $351.46 million 3.67 $47.63 million $1.45 11.46

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Brookline Bancorp 33.84% 11.84% 1.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TC Bancshares and Brookline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookline Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Brookline Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.35%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc. is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans. The Commercial Loans and Leases segment consists of commercial loans, which includes taxi medallion loans, equipment financing, and loans to condominium associations. The Consumer Loans Segment comprises of residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.