Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40. Approximately 373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RXEEY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rexel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from €19.50 ($22.94) to €22.00 ($25.88) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

