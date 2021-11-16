Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Down 7%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 9,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 371,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

RYTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

