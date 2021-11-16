Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.94

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.94 and traded as high as C$44.48. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$43.71, with a volume of 124,936 shares changing hands.

RCH has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$48.00 price target (up from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 2,900 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.41, for a total transaction of C$125,902.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,192,013.25.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.