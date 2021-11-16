RING X PLATFORM Price Up 89% Over Last Week (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 84.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 89% against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $20.77 million and approximately $21.44 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for $0.0701 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RING X PLATFORM

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00222465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010461 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 296,242,785 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

