RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.320-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.370 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.90.

NYSE:RNG opened at $265.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $207.53 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $140,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,683 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $949,182.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 191,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,243,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,089 shares of company stock valued at $23,956,862 in the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

