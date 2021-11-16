RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.370-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $433.50 million-$434.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.55 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.320 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.90.

NYSE RNG opened at $265.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.66. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $207.53 and a 52-week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total transaction of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,190,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $2,179,447.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,089 shares of company stock worth $23,956,862 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

