RioDeFi Price Hits $0.0676 on Top Exchanges (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a market cap of $19.67 million and approximately $17.56 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00048845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00224804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010450 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 291,000,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

