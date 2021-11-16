Robert Edgar Lewis Sells 8,600 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Masonite International stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.85. 246,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,961. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $89.98 and a 52 week high of $132.22.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.