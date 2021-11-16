Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DH. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Shares of DH stock traded down $4.34 on Tuesday, hitting $39.58. 969,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $50.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.10.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,246,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,396,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $8,731,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.